Hong Kong’s leadership race a choice between lesser evils

Author: Steven Yet, University of Toronto

On 26 March 2017, Hong Kong will choose its next chief executive. In December 2016, the city’s current but unpopular leader CY Leung announced that he would not seek re-election just two days ahead of polls for the Election Committee, the 1200-member body charged with electing the next head of Hong Kong. Leung’s unexpected early departure was widely seen as a sign that Beijing may change its hardline approach towards Hong Kong, despite his recent promotion to the vice-chairmanship of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Hong Kong Chief Executive candidates former Financial Secretary John Tsang (L) and former Chief Secretary Carrie Lam (R) react at a debate in Hong Kong, China, 14 March 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Vincent Yu).

But his withdrawal failed to prevent the pro-democracy bloc from seizing more than a quarter of available seats in the Election Committee. Most won by a landslide in the professional sectors, including in some traditionally Beijing-friendly subsectors like architecture and accountancy.

On the one hand, this record-breaking result dramatically reduces the number of votes that Beijing can sway. But on the other, it emboldens the pro-democracy camp that might play a decisive role in the outcome of Hong Kong’s leadership contest. In principle, the camp can field at most two aspirants …continue reading