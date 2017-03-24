JAPAN 99+1 Project Promotes Design-centric Travel

|
Want to add a more creative touch to your trip to Japan? While famous for temples, cherry trees, and street fashion, Japan is becoming more and more known as a destination for design-centric travel. Rather than adding art festivals and galleries to a trip as extra activities, it’s completely possible to plan your entire holiday with these locations as the main focus, all the way from Hokkaido to the beaches of Okinawa.
