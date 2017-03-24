Kaneru - Doubling Up and Holding Back

Source: Japan Blog – Tokyo Osaka Nagoya Kyoto 兼ねる The word kaneru in Japanese is a particularly tricky one for learners because, firstly, it has two very different meanings, and, secondly, with one of those meanings it is usually used in the negative, but with what in English we would call a “positive” meaning, and, when used in the positive, has a “negative” meaning. Confused already? Wait around – we’ll get to it in a bit. The most simple and straightforward of kaneru‘s meanings is “to double up,” “combine,” “be concurrent,” “serve two different purposes,” or “do two things, simultaneously.” The kanji itself for kaneru suggests this doubleness, twinness, in its shape, being very nearly vertically symmetrical. Its main radical is hachi, 八, the kanji for 8, which itself is symmetrical. This meaning is usually expressed using the onyomi, which is ken. For example, a study (shosai) that also serves as a bedroom (shinshitsu) is a shosai-ken-shinshitsu – the ken sounding similar to the cum we would use in English: a study-cum-bedroom. As a verb, kaneru, expresses this multiple-use meaning in such phrases as Risoteki na shigoto wa shumi to jitsueki o kaneru 理想的な仕事は趣味と実益を兼ねる “The ideal job combines pastime and profit.” However, the same kaneru is used to express a completely different meaning – that of reluctance, hesitation, refusal, inability. It is often tacked onto the end of another verb to express this meaning. For example, Sore wa iikanemasu それは言いかねます。”I’m reluctant to say/I can’t say/I’d rather not say.” Or, Miru ni mikanete, tetsudatte shimatta. 見るに見かねて手伝ってしまった。”I couldn’t just stand by and watch, so went and helped out.” Note that in the above examples, kaneru is tacked onto the base form of the preceding, main, verb. The “ii” in “iikanemasu” is from “iu” (say), and the “mi” in “mikaneru” is from “miru” (see, look, watch). The opposite of kaneru is the negative form, kanenai – and …continue reading