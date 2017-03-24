Paris Kyoto Reunion

Source: j-hoppers I found out that Paris is one of the Kyoto’s sister cities, and I’ve met a lot of French working professionals/students here – seems like they have special connection in between the two beautiful cities. I met my Parisian Ben through Couchsurfing which I’ve been on for the last 9 years. Couchsurfing is a website for travelers who want to interact with locals, and they can even ask people to let them stay on their couches, or asking some local tips or hanging out with locals or other travelers. When I was accepting travelers in Fukuoka, we hosted so many travelers – more than 40 groups in total. And I kept offering my house with my family after I went back to my hometown that is in the middle nowhere and no one knows.

Ben was brave enough to send me a couchsurfing request and asked us if he could stay at our place in tiny town for a few nights, we were like “WHY NOT?”, and it turned out to be one of the best couchsurfing experiences and the very first step of our long term friendship!

We showed him around my town, rocked my grandma’s Karaoke bar with locals, enjoyed local food, people, overall great time. My family liked him so much that they showed him around even without me!

We were so impressed by his heart, flexibility, communication skill and how social he is in general, and we send each other postcard wherever we travel to, he usually sends me two postcards – one for me in English and the other one for my family in Japanese! I got to visit him in Paris two years ago, and stayed with him and his fiancée for two weeks!







