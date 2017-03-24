Paris Kyoto Reunion

|
Source: j-hoppers
I found out that Paris is one of the Kyoto’s sister cities, and I’ve met a lot of French working professionals/students here – seems like they have special connection in between the two beautiful cities.
I met my Parisian Ben through Couchsurfing which I’ve been on for the last 9 years. Couchsurfing is a website for travelers who want to interact with locals, and they can even ask people to let them stay on their couches, or asking some local tips or hanging out with locals or other travelers. When I was accepting travelers in Fukuoka, we hosted so many travelers – more than 40 groups in total. And I kept offering my house with my family after I went back to my hometown that is in the middle nowhere and no one knows.
I got to visit him in Paris two years ago, and stayed with him and his fiancée for two weeks!