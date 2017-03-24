Should China turn its back on North Korea?

Author: Aurelia George Mulgan, UNSW Canberra

Recent developments in North Korea’s nuclear missile capabilities suggest that it will soon join the ranks of nuclear-armed states outside the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, along with Israel, India and Pakistan. These countries present a nuclear reality that the United States thus far has been prepared to live with rather than try to reverse.

A North Korean soldier looks at the south side as a South Korean soldier stands guard before U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea, 17 March 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Lee Jin-man).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31F5K-400×240.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31F5K-400×240.jpg” title=”A North Korean soldier looks at the south side as a South Korean soldier stands guard before U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea, 17 March 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Lee Jin-man).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31F5K-400×240.jpg” alt=”A North Korean soldier looks at the south side as a South Korean soldier stands guard before U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea, 17 March 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Lee Jin-man).” width=”400″ height=”240″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31F5K-400×240.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31F5K-150×90.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31F5K-768×461.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31F5K-300×180.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31F5K-250×150.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31F5K-100×60.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31F5K-105×63.jpg 105w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

North Korea is likely to complete the development of long-range ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads in two or three years, and a survivable second-strike capability a lot faster, as pointed out by Japan’s former administrative vice-minister for foreign affairs and chief negotiator with North Korea, Hitoshi Tanaka.

While the previous Kim Jong-il regime used its nuclear and ballistic missile programs more as political cards for gaining economic assistance from the West, the current regime under Kim …continue reading