The 8 Types Of Men On Japanese Dating Sites

Source: savvytokyo.com So it may have been a while since your last date in Japan and you’re looking for something new. The guy from Tsutaya isn’t your cup of tea and you’re now moving on — to digital dating. While this is a world on it’s own and yes, there are chances you may find your ideal man out there, there are a few species you should rather trade for the elderly lady next door. So who are the black sheep behind your screen? Here’s my list (based on some careful and very dedicated “field” research…) 1. Decent guys looking for a relationship OK, they do actually exist, so let’s get this part out of the way before anyone says anything about “not all men.” Keep hoping: there are decent Japanese guys that use online dating. Some are simply too busy to go out in real life, some are quite shy about approaching women in public, some aren’t confident in their ability to speak English enough to make a Western woman happy… the list of issues they might have had meeting women in the past can be extensive. They are hard to find, and you need patience to sift through the rest of this list in order to find them, but you might find someone particularly special if you keep at it long enough. 2. Serial online daters Generic profiles, standard headshot and waist-up photo, brief and perfunctory messages are the hallmarks of multi-site users. Yes, there are men who think that one isn’t enough and for whatever reason, they are on multiple sites, meeting and chatting with numerous women everyday. They seem to think that “multitasking” will make it easier to meet their “perfect wife,” although …continue reading