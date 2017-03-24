As I mentioned on Monday , I’m a planner. I spend far too much time thinking about what I need to do, what I should do, and what I want to do.

I wrote about the four types of work (which one do you do?) and my hierarchy of work situations last year. Now, I bring to you…

The RetireJapan Hierarchy of Work Complaints!

Basically the better your job/work, the more trivial your complaints become.

If your job is dangerous or unpleasant, you complain about that. If you don’t make enough money to get by, you complain about that. If your job is stressful or you work long hours, you complain about that. If you have poor relationships at work, you complain about that If your job is routine or boring, you complain about that. If you feel unfulfilled at work, you complain about that.

I’m make level six complaints about my work all the time. Perhaps it’s a sign that I have a good thing going and should just get on with enjoying life…

What do you complain about at work? Do you think the hierarchy of work complaints works? Would you make any changes?