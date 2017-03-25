Did economics triumph in Uttar Pradesh?

Source: East Asia Forum Authors: Jonathan Balls, University of Melbourne and Pawan Singh, Deakin University The unexpected landslide victory this month in India’s Uttar Pradesh state elections by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP party has fuelled a debate about whether politics is changing in North India’s populous heartland state.People light fire crackers and release coloured smoke during celebrations organised by Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the western city of Ahmedabad, India, 19 March 2017, after India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (Photo: Reuters/Amit Dave) ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31P7F-400×286.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31P7F-400×286.jpg” title=”People light fire crackers and release coloured smoke during celebrations organised by Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the western city of Ahmedabad, India, 19 March 2017, after India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (Photo: Reuters/Amit Dave)” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31P7F-400×286.jpg” alt=”People light fire crackers and release coloured smoke during celebrations organised by Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the western city of Ahmedabad, India, 19 March 2017, after India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (Photo: Reuters/Amit Dave)” width=”400″ height=”286″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31P7F-400×286.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31P7F-150×107.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31P7F-768×549.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31P7F-300×214.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31P7F-250×179.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31P7F-100×71.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX31P7F-105×75.jpg 105w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> What looked like a close, three-sided contest between Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi–Congress alliance and the Bahujan Samaj Party ended with the BJP taking 312 of 402 seats in the state’s legislature. The Indian media has been flooded with analyses of this remarkable victory, with some commentators suggesting it represents the triumph of development …continue reading