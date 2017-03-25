Dining Diary - Izumi Curry: Osaka

Source: bento.com This classic Japanese curry shop offers two dozen or so curry variations, and it’s a great place to explore the nuances of this popular down-home cuisine. Izumi’s curry roux is rich and quite spicy, and main ingredients like stewed butabara (pork belly) and Hamburg steak are meaty and tasty. There are plenty of optional toppings to add some variety to your meal, ranging from seasonal vegetables and cheese to deep-fried pork cutlets. Despite its location on a fancy department-store restaurant floor, the shop has an old-fashioned, no-frills curry-house decor. There are only five tables and eight counter seats, so you may have to join the queue during peak dinner hours. Most curries are priced in the Y1000-1300 range, and beverages are limited to beer and soft drinks. …continue reading