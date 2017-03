I havent posted much recently because I am on the road, walking around Shikoku on the Shikoku Fudo Myo Pilgrimage, and have limited time on the internet.

So I will finish off the posts on Fudo Myo statues I encountered when I walked the more famous Shikoku 88 temple Pilgrimage 6 years ago.

The first photo is from the treasure hall/museum at temple 84 Yashimaji. The other photos are

…continue reading