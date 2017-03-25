Source: kyotoprivateguides This is the ninja ! Many people who visit Japan are interested in ” NINJA”

Maybe the first encounter of Ninja is in a movie or an animation film, isn’t it? Just a couple of years ago, the people who want to have such a special experience had to go to so-called Ninja village, for example, Iga Ninja village or Koga ninja village.

But I have good news ! You can enjoy Ninja workshop in KYOTO !

It is in the building in downtown. in Kyoto When you enter the room, the real descendant of Iga ninja will welcome you with a smile. Though he is the sixth generation of Iga, he said he was born in an ordinally family. He learned everything about Ninja from the other instructor of Ninja. According to him, he says he is the sixth generation but he has older generation but he could not make sure. Please look his finger and you will see something on his finger This is for attack.

The movie usually exaggerates the action of the ninja, but basically they work for collecting the necessary information for their lords.

Almost all the weapons were used for protecting themselves when they were attacked or their secret mission was found. These are something like spikes. You can easily imagine it is very hard to walk on them. They are natural seeds and completely dried. I touched them and found it very hard, Of course I don’t want to walk on them He is throwing Ninja stars Can you find one sword different from the others? Samurai sword is a little bent to fight in an open space to cut somebody However, Ninja’s weapons are used in various ways, making most of them. For instance, …continue reading