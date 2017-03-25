When Did Friendship Become a Demonic Term?

Source: Manga Therapy With how busy people get, it’s hard

to keep friends as time goes on. Priorities and feelings change. But

what if there are friends you still want to connect with? Black

Butler Chapter 126 addresses this conundrum as there are

people who shouldn’t be left alone to their own devices. After the events of the Blue Cult arc, Prince Soma Asman Kadar and

his butler, Agni, discuss Ciel Phantomhive’s impact on their lives.

Soma

owes Ciel for helping him get through rough times during

his introduction story. Ciel told Agni earlier that he doesn’t

consider Soma his friend, just only a pawn to be used in his attempts

to deliver justice. Agni tells Soma to go back to India and help out

his family again. Soma then tells Agni that Ciel isolates himself a

bit too much for his own good and that he wants to support him

whenever he can. Soma admits that Ciel probably doesn’t think of

him as his friend, but it doesn’t mean that he will be there for

him when needed. Soma’s commitment to Ciel is admirable. Sometimes, it feels like

friends give up on each other once something new enters their lives.

Friendships are relationships after all. They can become stale over

time. True loyalty seems to be a trait that doesn’t get respected

enough. It takes commitment to make a bond work. I’ve made comments in the past about how important peers are to

the success of a person. Soma learned to appreciate Agni more after

meeting Ciel. Yet he notes that Ciel hasn’t appreciated his own

support system due to his need for revenge. Being around friends does

cause you to think about things differently and that’s one reason

why some individuals are hesitant to be close. If you need to do

something important, then you arguably have to take care of it

without any distraction. Also, Soma’s proclamation of being Ciel’s friend despite what

the latter …continue reading