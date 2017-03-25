When Did Friendship Become a Demonic Term?

With how busy people get, it’s hard
to keep friends as time goes on. Priorities and feelings change. But
what if there are friends you still want to connect with? Black
Butler Chapter 126 addresses this conundrum as there are
people who shouldn’t be left alone to their own devices.
After the events of the Blue Cult arc, Prince Soma Asman Kadar and
his butler, Agni, discuss Ciel Phantomhive’s impact on their lives. Soma
owes Ciel for helping him get through rough times during
his introduction story. Ciel told Agni earlier that he doesn’t
consider Soma his friend, just only a pawn to be used in his attempts
to deliver justice. Agni tells Soma to go back to India and help out
his family again. Soma then tells Agni that Ciel isolates himself a
bit too much for his own good and that he wants to support him
whenever he can. Soma admits that Ciel probably doesn’t think of
him as his friend, but it doesn’t mean that he will be there for
him when needed.
Soma’s commitment to Ciel is admirable. Sometimes, it feels like
friends give up on each other once something new enters their lives.
Friendships are relationships after all. They can become stale over
time. True loyalty seems to be a trait that doesn’t get respected
enough. It takes commitment to make a bond work.
I’ve made comments in the past about how important peers are to
the success of a person. Soma learned to appreciate Agni more after
meeting Ciel. Yet he notes that Ciel hasn’t appreciated his own
support system due to his need for revenge. Being around friends does
cause you to think about things differently and that’s one reason
why some individuals are hesitant to be close. If you need to do
something important, then you arguably have to take care of it
without any distraction.
Also, Soma’s proclamation of being Ciel’s friend despite what
the latter …continue reading