ねこの京都 / Neko no Kyoto: Cats + Kyoto = Japan eye candy from photographer Mitsuaki Iwagō

Source: city-cost.com Cat cafes, cat islands, cat day, and even a quasi cat / Halloween parade, in recent years Japan has really gotten on board with the simple pleasures that can be garnered from staring at cats. And not before time, too. Cats are endlessly amusing, and even if you don’t consider yourself a ‘cat person’ you’ve at least got to appreciate their bare-faced arrogance. In this age of Instagram and the instant photo, it seems like a daily occurrence in Japan that one sees someone stooped down, smartphone snapping away at a cat sprawled out in a public spot like it has all the cares of Sunday morning. If this is your thing too, then an up coming photo exhibit, with cats as the subject, from celebrated wildlife photographer, Mitsuaki Iwagō, may well be something to pencil into the diary.Iwagō spent over a year in the ‘wilds’ of Kyoto collecting images of the city’s feline residents, and through them captures the changing face of the city through the four seasons in an exhibit entitled ねこの京都 / Neko no Kyoto – The Cat’s Kyoto. The combination of cats and the iconic imagery of Kyoto is sure to be a crowd pleaser, especially in the hands of a photographer as accomplished as Iwagō.ねこの京都 will be feature some 150 works from Iwagō and is scheduled to be appear in Kyoto and Tokyo this spring. Mitsuaki Iwagō, born Nov. 27. 1950, is the first Japanese photographer to have twice made the cover of National Geographic.Detailsねこの京都 in KyotoPlaceMuseum「えき」KYOTO , Isetan Department store, JR Kyoto StationDatesMay 18, 2017 – June 4, 2017Entrance Adults 800 yen / University, High Sch. Students 600 yen, Jr High, Elementary Students 400 yen ねこの京都 in TokyoPlace7F gallery, Mitsukoshi Dept., Nihombashi DatesMay 3, 2017 – May 15, 2017EntranceAdults …continue reading