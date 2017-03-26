10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson -6

Source: Japanese Blog How to say “Yes” in Japanese? ~ Photo from chibitomu on flickr.com The last topic was all about saying “No” in Japanese. How about the opposite of that this time around? When you want to accept someone’s offer or agree with someone’s decision, what and how would you respond in Japanese? From simple expression to a bit more complicated ones, here are some of the expressions you can use when you want to say “Yes” in Japanese. Read on~ 1. Sasotte itadaite sugoku ureshi desu. Zehi ikitai desu. ==>I really appreciate for the invite. I would love to go. さそって いただいて すごく うれしいです。ぜひ いきたい です。 誘って いただいて すごく 嬉しいです。ぜひ 行きたい です。 2. Honto ni iino? Zehi itadakimasu. ==>Are you sure? I would love to accept it. ほんとに いいの？ ぜひ いただきます。 本当に いいの？ 是非 頂きます。 3. Okotobani amaete ouke shimasu. Dozo yoroshiku onegai itashimasu. ==>Thank you very much; in that case I would like to accept your kind offer. おことばに あまえて ぜひ おうけします。どうぞ よろしく おねがい いたします。 お言葉に 甘えて 是非 お受けします。どうぞ よろしく お願い 致します。 4. Ryoukai itashi mashita. ==>I got it. りょうかい いたしました。 了解 致しました。 5. Sono shigoto yorokon de hiki uke masu. ==>I will be happy to take the job. その しごと よろこんで ひきうけます。 その 仕事 喜んで 引き受けます。 6. Kono shigoto wa zehi watashini yarasete kudasai. ==>Please let me do this task. この しごとは ぜひ わたしに やらせて ください。 この 仕事は 是非 私に やらせて ください。 7. Sono repo-to wa watashini makasete itadake naide shoka. ==>Could you please let me handle the report? その れぽーと は わたしに まかせて いただけ ないでしょうか。 その レポートは 私に 任せて 頂け ないでしょうか。 8. Watashi ga yarasete itadaki masu. ==>I would like to take it. わたしが やらせて いただき ます。 私が やらせて いただき ます。 9. Hai, mochiron desu. ==>Yes, of course. はい、 もちろんです。 Vocabulary Lesson Ureshi: to Appreciate, to be happy (嬉しい、うれしい) Itadaku: to accept (頂く、いただく、受ける、うける) Shigoto:Job (仕事、 しごと) Shigoto:Task (仕事、 しごと) Hikiukeru: to take(引き受ける、ひきうける) Repo-to:Report (れぽーと、レポート) So, how were these expressions of “accepting” or saying “yes” in Japanese. Some of these are pretty simple, others aren’t, but it comes easier when you keep practicing! By the way… want more free language learning resources, advice, and news from Transparent Language? Sign up for our newsletter! [hsform formId=”bd22ab8e-8cb2-4cb1-99c6-90ffb741b218″] …continue reading