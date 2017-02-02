Best Places to Hike While You’re In-and-Around Tokyo

Source: Tokyo Tourism and Travel Guide Unveiling some of the best kept sacred spaces to hike while you’re sightseeing in Tokyo Congratulations on finally booking that trip to Tokyo! You’re probably amped to see all the wonderful sights and soak up the rich and vibrant culture. So here’s the catch: Where will you head to in order to get out of the hustle and bustle? Where can travelers find sanctuary in the city that seems to never go to sleep? It might be better known for its concrete jungle attributes, but (and this is a little-known fact) Tokyo has quite a few hidden gems which allow visitors to escape the city vibes and go-go lifestyle for a few hours. Grab your hiking boots and essential gear, because the trails we’ve rounded up might just steal your heart! Best Hiking Escapes in-and-around Tokyo 1. Mt. Mitake Mt. Mitake, home to the Mitake Shrine, is located in Ome City, and if you’re a pilgrim (or even just a fan of the idea), you’re going to have to check out the site! The area is well known for its beautiful flower gardens surrounded by stunning waterfalls and streams, oh and then there’s the vibrant birdlife which completes the picture. Hikers can opt to take the cable car ride up to the top or hoof out the trails at Mt. Mitake. The little Mitake village has a few eateries where you can relax after seeing the Shrine. Once you’re done recharging, take the forest trail to Mount Hinode for some breathtaking views of Tokyo! 2. Mt. Takao Mt. Takao lies tucked away in Hachioji City, Western Tokyo. It’s most famous for its tengu statues (they kind of look like something between a bird and a man) that guard the Yakuoin Temple, located halfway up the mountain slopes. But Takao is not just famous for its statues, it’s also known for its …continue reading