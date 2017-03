Cherry blossoms in Gion Shimbashi – image © Jeffrey Friedl

Shimbashi, which is properly known as Minami-Shirakawa-dori, is the most beautiful street in Gion. When the cherries are in bloom, the crowds descend on the street. In this case, it’s worth braving the crowds because the illuminated cherry trees are magical.

