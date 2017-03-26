Hyped for Ghost in the Shell Movie

Source: Spark Blog The Ghost in the Shell live action movie is coming in 5 days and is basically about cyborg agents countering against cyber terrorism in a futuristic setting. I’m just very hyped for it ever since the first announcement. It’s great that Hollywood decided to work on the movie and especially Scarlett Johansson (notably from the Marvel movies as Black Widow and Lucy) is going to be Motoko Kusanagi. Plus, it’s nice that there’s going to be some Japanese actors involved. Other than that, in preparation, I’m re-watching the anime movies and on the ones I’ve missed. If you didn’t see the anime movies either, I suggest watching them before the coming movie as well (or at least the manga). I actually hope it doesn’t become a flop. Here’s the trailer. …continue reading