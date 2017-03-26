India elections a harbinger of sectarian politics

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Arun Swamy, University of Guam This month’s Indian state elections provided a major boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In addition to the election in India’s largest state of Uttar Pradesh (UP), elections were held in four small states from every region of the country — Uttarakhand in the north, Punjab in the northwest, Manipur in the northeast and Goa in the southwest. When the elections were over, incumbent governments had been unseated or suffered severe losses in every state. Regional parties suffered severe losses while the once dominant Indian National Congress (INC) was hardly treading water. The BJP won large majorities in UP and Uttarakhand, displacing a regional ally of the INC and the INC itself respectively. The INC in turn won convincingly in Punjab, displacing a BJP ally. A BJP government in Goa and INC government in Manipur both lost their majorities, but both states produced hung legislatures with INC in first place and BJP in second. A birds’ eye view of the results suggests there were two factors at work: anti-incumbent sentiment and a polarisation of the electorate at the expense of regional parties. The decline of regional parties in UP is especially significant. Two parties championing disadvantaged caste clusters, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), have taken turns ruling UP since 2002. Both saw their vote shares drop to around 20 per cent of the electorate and their representation in the legislature shrink precipitously. In both cases their decline was due in part to conflicts in their core constituency that the BJP exploited. The SP’s core constituency of relatively disadvantaged peasant communities known as ‘Other Backward Classes’ was dominated by the Yadav community. So was the BSP’s core constituency, the traditionally most marginalised communities collectively known as ‘Dalits’, …continue reading