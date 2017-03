Me in the Winter

Me in the Spring

I went to Inecho

Saw real seagulls

Found the next goal/image of life:



Living in somewhere can see seagulls everyday.

One year and 5 months in Kyoto, I have too many memories here.

Thousand of thanks to J-hoppers.

Thank you for accepting me as a member and a family.

Thanks Mitsuaki and Natsuki and Madi-san and Yoshi-san.

To leave is sad but I will keep following the wave of fate.

Life goes on.

Good bye.

