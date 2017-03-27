10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson -7

Source: Japanese Blog How many honorific expressions do you know in Japanese?~ Photo from 快樂雲 on flickr.com In Japanese, even among friends and family, we often switch from simple and casual way of saying things to more honorific expressions quite often. It’s hard to explain, but sometimes when we express certain things, we might want to say it in an honorific way than making it sound like too casual. With that said, here are some of the most basic and common honorific (polite) expressions that we use on a daily basis. These are perfect for texting, emailing, and quick conversations. Read on~ 1. Mo- shiwake gozaimasen. ==>I am really sorry. I am so sorry. もうしわけ ございません。 申し訳 ございません。 2. Osewa ni narimasu. ==>Thank you for your help. Thank you for your support. おせわに なります。 お世話に なります。 3. Gorenraku arigato gozaimasu. ==>Thank you for getting in touch with me. ご連絡 ありがとう ございます。 ごれんらく ありがとう ございます。 4. Itsumo otsukare samadesu. ==>Thank you always for your hard work. いつも おつかれ さまです。 いつも お疲れ様 です。 5. Ganbatte kudasai. ==>Please keep up the good work. がんばって ください。 頑張ってください。 6. Sore saiko desune! ==>That is amazing! それ さいこう ですね。 それ 最高 ですね。 7.Dozo yoroshiku onegai itashimasu. ==>Thank you for your cooperation. I really appreciate it. どうぞ よろしく おねがい いたします。 どうぞ 宜しく お願い 致します。 8. Gokyo-jyu onegai itashimasu. ==>I thank you for your kind instruction. ごきょうじゅ おねがい いたします。 ご教授お願い致します。 9. Sochira wa ikaga osugoshi de shouka? ==>How are things over there? そちらは いかが おすごしで しょうか。 そちらは 如何 お過ごしで しょうか。 10. Konotabi wa taihen osewani narimashia. Kokoro yori kansha itashimasu. ==>Thank you very much for all your help this time. I am grateful for your kindness. このたびは たいへん おせわに なりました。 こころより かんしゃ いたします。 この度は 大変 お世話に なりました。 心より 感謝 致します。 These 10 expressions are must know expressions in my opinion. You will find these expressions very useful in many occasions. Hope you find these helpful! …continue reading