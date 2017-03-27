Asset management rides high on market gains and new money

Money managed under discretionary mandates by member firms of the Japan Investment Advisors’ Association hit a record 213,797.7 billion yen at the end of December, just- released figures show.

While rising local and US stock markets and a fall in the value of the yen contributed to the overall 14.8% gain during the third quarter, new money also played a part; the number of mandates from non-pensions domestic clients rose by 28.2% to 1,237 during the third quarter and the assets they represent climbed 31.3% to 55,276.9bn yen.

Six years ago these ‘other’ clients – which are thought to consist predominantly …continue reading