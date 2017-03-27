Onsen Musume Anime Sucessfully Funded on Makuake

Source: Spark Blog The Onsen Musume anime got successfully funded on Makuake (basically the Japanese equivalent version of Kickstarter) with ¥‎5,351,080. However, they still have 33 days left remaining for the fund campaign and that means some of the perks are still available. The anime will be about idol girls representing each hot springs location in Japan. Here’s the preview trailer. Makuake: https://www.makuake.com/project/onsen-musume/ Official Website: https://onsen-musume.jp/ …continue reading