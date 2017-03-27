RetireJapan Tokyo Event

|
Source: retirejapan.info
It was SO much fun (for me)
Yesterday was a huge day for RetireJapan. We had our first independently-organized event.
40 people came out to the very cool Impact Hub Tokyo in Meguro on a rainy Sunday afternoon for three hours of talking about personal finance and investing in Japan.
It was great to meet everyone and field questions: I even learned a few things. Best of all, I saw what a great community we are building here.
None of it would have happened …continue reading