Streets, Beats & Eats – Tokyo

Source: Japanese Blog
Tokyo is a fascinating city. It’s not only the Japanese capital, but the largest metropolitan area in the world. As it’s made up of 23 wards that are all unique, it’s basically a collection of cities. On a short visit to Tokyo, you can check out a few of them and have a totally different experience in each.
Explore Tokyo
Explore some of Tokyo and take in the city’s “Streets, Beats & Eats” in this new video, which includes the Tsukiji Fish Market, Meiji Shrine, a sumo tournament, and the famous scramble crossing of Shibuya.
Vocabulary
築地市場
Tsukiji Fish Market
寿司
sushi
明治神宮
Meiji …continue reading