This Week in Japan Mar. 27-Apr. 2, 2017

Source: Gaijin Pot
Esperanza Spaulding
Jazz bassist, vocal diva, rock babe… Esperanza Spaulding is all of these. For the past year, it’s the latter that’s been predominant. Spaulding surprised fans last year by introducing her all-electric alter ego on the album “Emily’s D+Evolution.” She continues to explore permutations of the music in an extensive worldwide tour.
Monday: Starry Night
Starlight Fantasia
A limited time 3D projection mapping with stars as the theme is underway at the observatory of Osaka’s tallest building, Harukas. Powered by the tech brains at telecom giant NTT, the concept is to become one with the heavens as you are surrounded by the starry sky both within and without the 60th floor deck. …continue reading