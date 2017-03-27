This Week in Japan Mar. 27-Apr. 2, 2017

Esperanza Spaulding

Jazz bassist, vocal diva, rock babe… Esperanza Spaulding is all of these. For the past year, it’s the latter that’s been predominant. Spaulding surprised fans last year by introducing her all-electric alter ego on the album “Emily’s D+Evolution.” She continues to explore permutations of the music in an extensive worldwide tour.

Date March 28-29 Time 6:30 & 9 p.m. Location Blue Note Tokyo –

