Tokyo Kotsu Kaikan: Antenna shops, travel, and multitasking

Source: city-cost.com Get to grips with Tokyo Kotsu Kaikan, an ever-present in Yurakucho’s multitasking shopping scene, and a facility that can take you on a trip around all corners of Japan through its antenna shops.Tokyo’s Yurakucho district has an identity crises. This is immediately visible whichever of the exits one takes from the area’s JR station. Spread out north-east into an area of luxury hotels, designer labels, and European(ish) streets, all with the whiff of regality befitting of somewhere so close to the residence of a head of state. In the opposite direction find the kind of cover-all-budgets shopping …continue reading