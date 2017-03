Source: Tokyo Cheapo A stone’s throw from Haneda Airport, Tokyo’s Ota Ward has everything you need to get a taste of Japan, from famous temples to delicious dumplings to unusual black-water sento—so what are you waiting for?

Haneda is right next to Tokyo, but you may not want to venture into the big city, or perhaps you’ve been before. Either way, Ota is the perfect alternative. A small and unusual city, it has it’s own quirks and specialties waiting to be explored, and you won’t be disappointed. So whether you have a few hours or a whole day to spend—here are some of the …continue reading