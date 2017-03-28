A Quick Guide To Taxes in Japan

Tax is one of those complicated things that we all have to deal with, yet few of us have an in-depth understanding of. I used to share the sentiments of foul-mouthed comedian, Billy Connolly, who once quipped: “What do the tax office and a penguin have in common?

They can both stick their bills up their…

And I’m sure you get the picture.

However, these days as a supposedly responsible adult, paying tax is an obligation I have to carry wherever I live. But how exactly is tax calculated in Japan? How much do we have to pay and how often? It’s certainly …continue reading