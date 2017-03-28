Acure Pass vending machine app lets you order in bulk, accrue points and gift drinks to friends

127 million people live in Japan. 5.5 million vending machines live there too. That’s about one for every 23 people, and it hasn’t been until recently that they’ve started to communicate with one another. The vending machines, that is.

Recently, programmers at vending solutions company Acure have hoisted the antiquated technology into the cloud, creating a vending machine network and making it possible to access them remotely via a companion smartphone application Acure Pass.

<img src="http://www.japantrends.com/japan-trends/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/acure-pass-vending-machine-smartphone-app-japan-6.jpg" alt="acure pass vending