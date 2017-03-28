Climbing the value chain

Authors: Wendy Dobson, University of Toronto, and Tom Westland, IHEID

Domestic financial liberalisation and market opening have progressed at different speeds in Asian economies over the past four decades. In the wake of financial crises, more attention has been paid to sequencing domestic reforms to financial markets with reforms to deepen integration through trade and investment.

In two major Asian economies — China and India — more financial liberalisation and market opening still lie ahead. The Chinese financial system is still largely state-controlled. Government policy and administrative guidance are extensive. Directed lending was heavily used in the depths of the global financial