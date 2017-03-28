Hatoba Shoryu: One of the Last Remaining Crest Painters in Japan

Source: Spoon & Tamago Ask Japanese friends what their family crest is and most likely they will be able to tell you. Crests (kamon or mon in Japanese) are still in use today. But while many Japanese know their family’s crest, not many own an item with their crest on it. All in all, crests are no longer present in daily life. The only time you’re likely to see a mon is when attending a Japanese wedding – men wear formal kimono called montsuki (“with crest”). Or go to a Rakugo performance – actors will wear kimono with their master’s crest. Master Kyotaro during a performance …continue reading