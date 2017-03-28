Iruri: Osaka

Kushiage restaurants are one of the attractions of the very down-to-earth bar zone around Shinsekai’s Tsutenkaku Tower, and there are a lot to choose from. But while other shops are content to serve beer and cheap cocktails with your deep-fried skewers, Iruri stands out from the competition thanks to its well-curated sake list. There are around half a dozen craft sake from small local breweries, all chosen to match the food, and all very reasonably priced.

The kushiage itself is beautifully prepared, with a crunchy coating that’s not at all greasy. In addition to the standard meat, seafood …continue reading