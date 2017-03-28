Love Beer & The Earth At Kamikatz Taproom

Though it’s becoming common to dine and wine at eco-conscious restaurants, you may experience a hard time if you’re trying to combine love for earth with the joy of a few pints. Here at Kamikatz Taproom, a craft beer bar right next to Tokyo Tower, however, eco-cautiousness and beer gulps are intertwined.

“Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.” Operated by the “three Rs” as its core value, Kamikatz Taproom opened its doors in Tokyo’s Minato ward only a year ago. Yet, lunch or dinner, there is no time of the day this unique place stays calm.

Named after the town of Kamikatsu (aha, "Rise"