Music Monday: Chai

the 4-piece girl band ‘Chai’

Since SXSW was earlier this month we thought we would share one of our discoveries from Japan Nite. Chai are a 4-piece girl band that hails from Nagoya. And they’ve coined the term Neo Kawaii (Neo apparently stands for New Excite Onna-band) to describe their look and sound.

Centered around twins sisters Mana and Kana on vocals, and joined by Yuna and Yuki, the group’s high-pitched sounds can walk a thin line between ineffable and irritating. But their pure and genuine attitude towards music allows them to seamlessly jump between funk, hip-hop and disco without …continue reading