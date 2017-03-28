‘Smoky Disco’ ups the immersive in a new nightclub experience coming to Tokyo

Source: city-cost.com Lose yourself in the smoky vibes of a new and immersive clubbing experience, ‘Smokey Disco’, at Shibuya’s ‘club asia’ next month. The same people that combined tuna (yes, the fish) and house music to create, shall we say, an alternative night club experience (Maguro House / マグロハウス) are back again with what they describe as an ‘I want to try it once in my life’ experience with ‘Smoky Disco’ (スモーキーディスコ). Spearheaded by madcap party maker ‘afromance’ (アフロマンス), this latest clubbing in Japan experience is brought to the dance floor by Afro&Co., the people behind other such delightfully bonkers events …continue reading