Source: Tokyo Cheapo In an age where you can download a whole back catalog in the blink of an eye, Japan’s penchant for records is all the more charming. In the capital alone, there exists countless record stores, catering to all tastes, niches and—most importantly—budgets. Shibuya record stores are among the best in the city, where there are bargains to be uncovered in every crate. Five of the very best, below.

Disk Union

|credit|

Perhaps not the most imaginative place to start, but Disk Union simply can’t be ignored when it comes to buying records in Japan. The chain is a national institution, loved by all …continue reading