10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson -8

7 most commonly used Japanese expressions to show your thoughtfulness for others.

Photo from Yuki Yaginuma on flickr.com

I didn’t realize but this 10 minute a day Japanese lesson series is approaching to the 10th lesson in no time. Hope you have been learning some key expressions we use in Japanese in this series. I will do a quick summary at the last lesson so you can review everything you have learned so far.

The 8th lesson of this series is all about being nice and thoughtful to others. Being considerate to others is always nice thing to do in any …continue reading