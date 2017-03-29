Assessing the BOJ’s yield curve control policy

Source: Asia Pathways The Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced in September last year that it would be switching the focus of its quantitative easing program from monetary base targeting to controlling the shape of the yield curve (Bank of Japan, 2016). A brief comparison of the two frameworks is as follows. The previous monetary easing framework, Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with a Negative Interest Rate, set out three policy dimensions: quantity, quality, and interest rates. The key targets were the yearly purchase of ¥80 trillion of Japanese government bonds (JGBs); the purchase of a smaller amount of various other assets, such …continue reading