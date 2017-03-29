Bars Without Bite: Cheap Places to Drink in Tokyo

Source: Tokyo Cheapo If you’re out in the capital and wanting to do a little drinking, things can get pricey. The average for a drink is around 800 yen, which quickly adds up. Luckily, we know some cheap bars in Tokyo where a budget isn’t a problem.

Izakaya may be a great way to make the most of all you can drinks offers, as are international parties and clubs. But, if you want a chat with your peeps, avoid pressure to buy food or drink yourself stupid, and maybe want to meet some new friends—you can’t beat a standard dive bar. Before you get …continue reading