Beneath the surface of China’s relentless rise

Author: Dong Dong Zhang, ANU

Amid China’s seemingly relentless economic rise, why has its ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centralised power under Xi Jinping? Answering this question requires an understanding of the sense of impending crisis that has plagued the CCP leadership in recent times.

China’s political system as a party-state has not fundamentally changed since 1949, in which the party maintains control of the state, the military and society. Party organisations permeate China, controlling all personnel and policy of the state machinery. However, it has moved towards greater institutionalisation since the reform era began in the late 1970s.

