Getting Indonesia’s land tax right

Author: Arnaldo Purba, ANU

In light of hugely expensive infrastructure projects and diminishing urban housing affordability, the Indonesian government recently announced that a new land tax package is under discussion. Besides increasing state revenue, the new policy is expected to suppress speculative land buying with the intention to ease land prices.

The land taxes will use three schemes. First, under a scheme of progressive tax rates on land, land owners will pay higher tax for their second land sites, higher again tax on the third and so on. Second, profits on sales of land will subject to a capital gains tax — …continue reading