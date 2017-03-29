Jiyugaoka: A Guide To Tokyo’s Little Europe

While popular touristy spots like Harajuku and Asakusa are undoubtedly noteworthy destinations, perusing new places and spaces to see Tokyo’s less travelled parts is an incomparable adventure. One of those regions that both travelers and residents in Japan should explore at least once, is the posh and trendy Jiyugaoka, a cozy neighborhood located within a 10-minute train ride from Shibuya, yet away from all the touristy clamor of the city.

Unfairly omitted from most guidebooks, this lovely area often referred to as osharena machi by the locals, or “a stylish and sophisticated place,” is a hub of fashionable boutiques, trendy …continue reading