Mobile Phones in Japan 2

Last week Igot around to changing my mobile phone provider. It was really easy to do and I don’t know why I didn’t do it years ago.

I do know that since I wrote the first post about mobile phone providers I have spent about 48,000 yen that I didn’t need to (my monthly SoftBank bill is around 9,000 yen while my new bill from Aeon Mobile will be 1,324 yen a month, and I wrote that post six months ago).

