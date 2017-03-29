One in seven over-sixty Japanese have prepared for their death

A word that came into fashion about five or six years ago is 終活, shuukatsu, an abbreviation of the phrase “Activities for one’s end of life”, basically getting one’s finances, will, paperwork, funeral plan, etc all in order while one is still able, so as not to be too much bother for one’s relatives after kicking the bucket. This survey from @nifty looked at this subject, shuukatsu, end of life preparations.

I've got my grave prepared – it's a family plot out in the wilds of Shiga prefecture for myself, my wife, and her parents. Since Japanese funerals are quite