Thanko’s Smaneck is hanging phone holder for keeping hands free while filming

Everyone’s favorite creators of chindogu (strange and “useless” gadgets) have done it again: made something we didn’t even realize we needed.

Thanko’s latest arrival is the Smaneck Smartphone Hands-free Neck Holder, which is not a necklace we expect to see on the streets of Aoyama any time soon.

No, this is certainly not a fashion accessory even by the slightly outlandish standards of Tokyo. Instead, the Smaneck (“smartphone neck”) is a simple yet ingenious way to hold your phone while keeping your hands completely free. Sure, there are plenty of other holders, mounts and the like out there, but …continue reading