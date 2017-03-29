The Only Gaijin In the Village: Chapter One

Source: Gaijin Pot Moving in I moved to Japan from Scotland in 2005. Sometime in 2013 my Japanese wife and I decided to decamp from our Aichi commuter town. We both grew up in the countryside and the idea of space, of green-ness, of silence and solitude resonated like a temple bell. We contacted a fudo-san (an estate agent/realtor) and explained our plan. “So where do you want to buy a house?” “We don’t care, as long as it’s rural.” “But close to your jobs?” “No, we’re going to get new ones.” “Okay. But somewhere convenient?” “No, we don’t care about convenience.” He put down his pen and looked at us, …continue reading