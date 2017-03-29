Ukiyo-e Inspired Manner Posters for Seibu Railway

Last year Seibu Railways launched a new poster campaign to educate their straphangers on proper train etiquette and manners. Given the surge in tourism in Japan recently, the train company decided to create their posters in an ukiyo-e inspired style.

Given the immense popularity of the traditional Japanese woodblock prints, the posters are meant to appeal to both locals and foreigners.

Seibu Railways has been releasing a new poster roughly every new season and so far three different posters have been released. In Japanese they’re given the title denshanai meiwaku ezu (電車内迷惑図絵) which is consistent with traditional ukiyo-e naming conventions and …continue reading