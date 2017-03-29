What is Hanko? -Japanese “must have” item

Source: LearnJapanese123 WHAT IS HANKO? BUY HANKO Hanko 判子 is a name stamp/seal which is used in Japan widely for tasks such as making contracts (e.g. joining a new company, school, apartment, gym etc.), opening bank accounts, getting certificates (marriage, driver’s license, etc. ), writing resumes and even used as an acknowledgment of notifications. We even use Hanko to confirm corrections when we make spelling mistakes on official documents. Therefore, Hanko is a must-have item if you’re living in Japan! Signatures cannot be used in place of Hanko in most cases. Signatures are occasionally allowed as a …continue reading