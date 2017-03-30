Celebrate the cherry blossom season with indoor Air Hanami “fake flower-viewing” parties

The spring in Japan means many things: the start of the new fiscal and academic year as well as the arrival of the cherry blossom season. The sakura blooms, transforming parks and other areas into seas of white and pink. Many people take advantage of this to hold hanami (cherry blossom viewing) parties, which are often an excuse to get very drunk in a park.

But not everyone will be celebrating the coming of spring outdoors. The Asahi Shimbun reports on a new custom of “air hanami” — fake flower-viewing parties held inside.

<img src="http://www.japantrends.com/japan-trends/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/air-hanami-cherry-blossom-party-indoor-1.jpg" alt="air hanami cherry blossom party