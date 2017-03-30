Cheapo Weekend for April 1-2: Peak Cherry Blossoms and the 2017 Penis Festival

Source: Tokyo Cheapo |credit|

Cherry Blossom Viewing (Full Bloom): This weekend will be peak bloom for cherry blossoms in Tokyo, so we can’t imagine you have anything else planned for the weekend. Some of the major festivals are the Sumida Park Festival, where you can take a boat ride along the sakura-lined river, and the Ueno Park Cherry Blossom Festival—it’s quite a vision, but everyone thinks so, so be prepared for crowds. And remember not to leave just because the sun is setting, both festivals have nighttime illuminations, which make everything ethereally more beautiful.

